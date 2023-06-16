Multiple Explosions Rock Ukraine's Kyiv As African Leaders Commence Peace Mission Visit

Multiple explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday, June 16, hours after African leaders began a peace mission in the war-stricken country. Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that one of the explosions took place in the Podilskyi district and made it clear that more missiles are flying toward the country’s national capital. According to the Ukrainian news outlet, Kyiv Independent, at least three explosions were heard across Kyiv on Friday.

The explosions were heard just hours after African leaders began a peace mission with the intention to mediate ties between Ukraine and Russia. The delegation which included leaders from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, the Comoros, and Egypt, was also expected to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is still unknown if these plans will be changed due to the explosions. Earlier in the day, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the country’s air defense system was at work in the capital to counter the Russian forces. The incident took place days after the country’s Air Force stated that there is a threat of Russia using ballistic missiles to attack the national capital as well as Ukraine’s west, center, and eastern frontiers.

African leaders’ attempt to stop the war

On Friday, a delegation of African leaders reached the war-stricken country and commenced the peace mission seeking to end the invaded country’s 16-month war with Russia. The African leaders want the war to end to ensure their smooth supply of food and fertiliser delivery to the continent, which has been affected due to the war. The African delegation first landed in Bucha which was considered as a symbolic move. The African leaders also include South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa. Earlier, South Africa defied the obligations promised to the International Criminal Court and gave diplomatic immunity to Russia's President Vladimir Putin. The immunity that was given ahead of the BRICS summit, prevented the country from arresting the Russian president after the ICC launched an arrest warrant against Putin. The international body accused the Kremlin chief of multiple war crimes in the Russia-Ukraine war.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani, Senegal's President Macky Sall, and Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, bottom, attend a commemoration ceremony at a site of a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, the delegation is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. The delegation was set to travel to St. Petersburg later Friday, where Russia’s top international economic conference is taking place, and meet with Putin on Saturday. In Bucha, the heads of the African state placed commemorative candles at a small memorial outside St. Andrew’s Church to pay respect to the fallen soldiers and civilians in the war.