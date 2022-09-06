Mural Of Russian, Ukrainian Soldiers Hugging Deemed 'utterly Offensive'; Removed Overnight

"Perhaps soldiers do hug," artist and explorer of conscious Peter Seaton, who works under the name CTO, said, as he explained the inspiration behind his most controversial mural yet exposed on a random wall on Kingsway, Melbourne CBD in the southeastern Australian state of Victoria. The street art, labelled as "utterly offensive" depicts a Russian and a Ukrainian soldier embracing, calling a truce to the months-long armed conflict. This rare imagination Seaton managed to paint over the course of ten days, staying up until 3:00 am.

As it stood ready portraying a message of "peace," the urban art became a sufferer of loathing and detest, particularly by the Russian invaded Ukrainian community that believed that the art created "false equivalency between a victim and the aggressor". On Monday, artist Seaton labelled his own mural as "clumsy" and agreed to paint over the "utterly offensive to all Ukrainians" art that had initially cost him a desire for the end to the war, and an estimated $2,000 to $3,000.

The 'Peace Before Pieces' mural's theme focuses on a peaceful conflict resolution between Ukraine and Russia that was launched on Feb 26 on orders of Russia's authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin. And via his art, Seaton believes that "a lot of people get the message" even when the art, due to the mounting controversy, was obliterated. "Sooner or later the continued escalation of conflicts will be the death of our beloved planet," CTO wrote, explaining the idea behind the mural. But now he believes that "there's obviously a contingent of people that feels hurt."

Credit: CTO

"What would people think if a mural featured a rapist and a victim hugging?" asked Stefan Romaniw, co-chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations when approached by the reporters of Newsweek. "Accepting a false narrative that 'all we need is peace' in this case supports evil," he declared. "What he [the artist] is trying to say [via his art] is, 'let's get together and, and makeup.' Well.. that's not going to happen while the Russians are being the aggressors," co-chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations maintained.

"The painter has no clue about the RU [Russian] invasion of UA [Ukraine] and it is disappointing to see it done without consulting the Ukrainian community in Melbourne," Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted. She damnded that the mural must be painted over with white and removed. "I didn't think it would be so badly received," Seaton meanwhile said in an Instagram recording. The latter confirmed to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he removed the mural and will instead sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of it and donate the funds to the nonprofit organization World Beyond War.

1/ A recently unveiled mural in @Melbourne showing a RU and a UA soldier hugging is utterly offensive to all Ukrainians. The painter has no clue about the RU invasion of Ukraine and it is disappointing to see it done without consulting the Ukrainian community in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/TCG6s7W9SJ — Vasyl Myroshnychenko (@AmbVasyl) September 3, 2022

'It was a mistake..'

While the artist acknowledged that his three-storey mural of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers hugging was "a mistake," and that he's "deeply sorry" for offending people, he also reminded that through his art he had intended to share "a message of peace" and that in some rare human moment "perhaps soldiers do hug". Seaton told Radio National, "we're all one species of human beings. We all have more in common than that which separates us and that's always my message." He agreed, that the mural would be "a hard question to ask."

A new mural in Melbourne shows a Russian & a Ukrainian soldier hugging & it’s deeply offensive to all Ukrainians. Russia’s war in Ukraine is not a conflict between two nations - it is an invasion. The mural creates a sense of a false equivalency btw the victim & the aggressor 1/5 pic.twitter.com/QsU7wvu6qr — Olga Boichak 🇺🇦 (@olgarithmic) September 3, 2022

1. Here, I fix the disgraceful and offensive mural in Melbourne with the true face of Russia’s brutality and war crimes from its invasion in Ukraine.@olgarithmic @AmbVasyl pic.twitter.com/5Y899ermIy — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) September 4, 2022