Musk Prevented Ukraine From Using Starlink For Military Strike On Russian Ships: Report

In the midst of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict, SpaceX co-founder and billionaire Elon Musk reportedly intervened to prevent Ukraine from using his company's Starlink satellite communications system for military purposes. The New York Times revealed on Friday that sources familiar with the matter confirmed Musk's actions, which have sparked controversy in the context of the escalating tensions between the two nations.

Since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in late February 2022, SpaceX has donated more than 20,000 Starlink satellite terminals to Ukraine. These terminals have provided crucial internet access in areas of intense fighting that would otherwise be cut off from communication networks. However, according to the Times, the Ukrainian government sought to weaponize the satellite system for offensive military actions against Russia.

Ukrainian forces wanted to use Starlink to attack Russian ships near Crimea

In particular, at some point in 2022, Ukrainian forces reportedly requested access to Starlink in order to launch a maritime drone and strike Russian ships docked at Black Sea ports, especially near Crimea. However, Elon Musk rejected Kiev's request, refusing to grant the Ukrainian forces access to the satellite system for such purposes.

Musk publicly addressed his stance on Twitter in mid-February, stating that SpaceX would not enable the escalation of the conflict, which could lead to global ramifications, including the risk of World War III. He explicitly stated that Starlink would not be used for long-range drone strikes.

SpaceX imposed certain restrictions on access to its Starlink systems, depending on the changes in the frontline of the conflict. The company utilized location data from its service to enforce specific limits on satellite communication access, which reportedly caused challenges during Kiev's counteroffensive attempts.

Initially, Starlink was hailed by both Ukraine and the United States as it offered a reliable and potentially disruption-resistant communication system that Russia could not easily hack. However, relations between Musk and Ukrainian officials soured over time, with the SpaceX founder revealing in autumn 2022 that the company could no longer cover the operational costs of Starlink in Ukraine from its own resources.

The situation underscores the delicate balance between providing crucial humanitarian support and the potential risks associated with deploying advanced technologies in conflict zones. As tensions continue to escalate, the role of satellite communications in modern warfare remains a topic of intense debate.