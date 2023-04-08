'Muslim Community Can Always Rely On Ukraine,' Says Zelenskyy During Iftar Meal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the occasion of Ramadan by sharing Iftar with Ukrainian Muslim soldiers on Friday, announcing that the event would henceforth be an annual "new tradition of respect." Iftar is the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan. During the dinner, Zelenskyy addressed attendees, who included leaders of the Mejlis - the highest executive-representative body of the Crimean Tatars - as well as representatives of the Muslim clergy and expressed his gratitude to the Muslim community, as per a report from CNN news.

Despite the sadness and pain of war, may the holy Ramadan be bright for you! May Iftar bring consolation to everyone in the world, in the Muslim community, wherever you happen to be now. The big world Muslim community can always rely on Ukraine, on our respect and solidarity. pic.twitter.com/BCWfZORBP2 April 7, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded the observance of Ramadan throughout Ukraine, including among soldiers serving in combat zones, during the recent Iftar meal with Ukrainian Muslim soldiers. Zelenskyy's comments come amid continued tensions with Russia, which launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In response, Ukraine has carried out several strikes against Russian positions in Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014 and remains under Kremlin control.

Zelenskyy denounces Russia's treatment of Muslims in Crimea

Zelensky has remained steadfast in his commitment to reclaiming Crimea, which he considers an integral part of Ukraine. He has emphasised that the region belongs to the Ukrainian people and society, and has made efforts to demonstrate his support for the Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan. During the Iftar meal, President Zelenskyy denounced Russia's treatment of Muslims in Crimea and accused Moscow of attempting to subjugate not just Ukraine, but also other European nations.

“Russia’s attempt to enslave Ukraine and other people of Europe began precisely from the occupation of the Ukrainian Crimea, precisely from repressions in the Crimea against Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar freedom, against Crimean Muslims,” he said. Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of liberating Crimea, stating that this goal is not just critical for Ukraine but for the entire global community.