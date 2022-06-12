Mykolaiv Governor Says Ukraine Running Out Of Ammunition; Urges West To Supply Weapons

As Russia's relentless warfare continues to ravage Ukraine, a top Ukrainian official said that the Ukrainian forces are now running out of ammunition. In the Mykolaiv region, its governor, Vitaliy Kim, said that the Ukrainian forces, who have been defending the country against Russians with Soviet-era weapons, are running out of ammunition. He appealed to the Western countries to supply advanced weapons to the war-torn country at the earliest. The governor acknowledged that Russian troops are equipped with the latest and most advanced weapons that have been inundating Ukraine from nearly all sides.

"Russia's army is more powerful, they have a lot of artillery and ammo. For now, this is a war of artillery... and we are out of ammo. The help of Europe and America is very, very important," Kim stressed.

The Mykolaiv Governor noted that the Western countries are helping Ukraine with weapons, but they are not arriving "fast enough" or in "sufficient numbers" to deter the Russian aggression. Meanwhile, citing Pentagon officials, New York Times reported that the West has already exhausted all efforts to borrow available Soviet and Russian weaponry and munitions for Ukrainian troops. The Pentagon officials said that many of its allies are still dependent on old systems. A senior American Military official told NYT that it is possible that "Ukraine may turn dry" in the coming days or weeks. He acknowledged Ukraine would likely need to depend on Western munitions systems to defend against Russia in the East.

Ukraine in contact with several countries for advanced weapons

It is worth noting the ongoing war is close to completing four months. Since the onset of the brutal war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the West and Europe to assist Ukraine with more and more weapons. According to Zelenskyy, it is the only way to end the war.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the officials were in contact with several neighbouring countries for the delivery of more long-range weapons. In a tweet, Kuleba said he had spoken with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, to discuss future deliveries of heavy weapons. As of now, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that the administration has provided military aid worth $3.9 billion to Ukraine.

(Image: AP)