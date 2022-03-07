NASA Astronaut Slams Roscosmos Head For Touching US Flag; Says 'get A Job At McDonald's'

The US-Russia relations have taken another blow after a former NASA astronaut engaged in a heated exchange with Russian space agency Roscosmos’ Director General Dmitry Rogozin. Taking to Twitter, astronaut Scott Kelly slammed Rogozin over his video featuring the removal of the US flag from the Soyuz rocket and schooled him about the importance of those removed flags. He even suggested Rogozin to get a job at McDonald's if he can find any in Russia considering the boycott of the Russian market by major companies.

Димон, без этих флагов и иностранной валюты, которую они приносят, твоя космическая программа выеденного яйца не будет стоить. Может, найдёшь себе работу в Макдональдсе, если Макдональдс ещё существует в России. https://t.co/lZt3kd1LKa — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 6, 2022

"Dimon, without those flags and the foreign exchange they bring in, your space program won't be worth a damn. Maybe you can find a job at McDonald's if McDonald's still exists in Russia", the former NASA astronaut wrote in response to Rogozin's tweet. Last week, Roscosmos had decided to paint over the flags of the US, UK and Japan while keeping the Indian flag intact. This was shared by Rogozin on Twitter where he put a caption that read, "The launchers at Baikonur decided that without the flags of some countries, our rocket would look more beautiful". Earlier today, Kelly called out Roscosmos again calling the "special military operation" in Ukraine a war and accused Russian troops of committing war crimes.

Rogozin rants about sacrifices made for US

Responding to Kelly's tweet, Rogozin revealed that this is coming from an astronaut who flew twice in Russia's Soyuz rocket and his tweet reflects the "degree of American "gratitude" after everything Moscow did for the US. "This was sent to me by American astronaut Scott. This Scott flew into space twice on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, but at the same time remained true to himself - Scott. I am publishing this so that everyone understands the degree of American "gratitude" for what Russia has done for the United States ", the Roscosmos chief's tweet read.

Это мне прислал американский астронавт Скот. Этот Скот дважды летал в космос на российском корабле "Союз", но при этом остался верным себе - Скотом.

Публикую это для того, чтобы все поняли степень американской "благодарности" за то, что Россия сделала для Соединенных Штатов,.. https://t.co/EoheIllUp6 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 7, 2022

This is not the first time he has ranted about making sacrifices for the US as he recently said that Russia compromised on sending its crew to the International Space Station (ISS) for the former to fly. Rogozin even said that the US had lost its capabilities for launching astronauts after 2011 and it was Russian rockets that allowed them to reach orbit.