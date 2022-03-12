It's been more than 24 years since Russia and the United States started working together in space. Since their collaboration, the world gets a chance to witness a number of space secrets that have been under the rubble for billions of years. However, the collaboration of two countries is now facing turbulence and, the possible repercussions can now be felt in space due to the actions taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Earth.

Amid Russia's aggression against its neighbouring country, Ukraine, the United States has imposed back-to-back sanctions on Moscow.

Earlier last month, US President Joe Biden threatened Putin to degrade his aerospace industry. "I will degrade their aerospace industry, including their space program," Biden said during a White House address on February 24.

However, NASA released a reaction statement saying, "The collaboration will continue. No changes are planned". It said that the agency will continue to support "ongoing orbit and ground station operations".

However, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's Space Agency and a close ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin, reacted to Biden's statement and threatened the US that they would leave American astronaut in space.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who holds the ongoing record for longest space flight, was set to return on a Russian aircraft after three weeks. As per NASA's plan, he will land in Kazakhstan with two Russian cosmonauts. However, Russia's invasion and US sanctions have changed the whole scenario. According to multiple media reports, NASA has reportedly pushed all its efforts to bring its astronaut safely amid invasion.

Space station ‘largely isolated’ from tensions, says ex-official

Meanwhile, while speaking to news agency Associated Press, Scott Pace, who served as executive secretary of the space council under President Donald Trump and is now the director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, said that the space station “has been largely isolated” from political events.

"It’s possible to imagine a break with Russia that would endanger the space station, but that would be at the level of dropping diplomatic relations,” said Pace. "That would be something that would be an utterly last resort so I don’t really see that happening unless there is a wider military confrontation," he added.

