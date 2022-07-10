NASA Strongly Condemns Russia For Using ISS To 'support' Its War Against Ukraine

NASA condemned Russia in strong words for using the International Space Station (ISS) to promote the war it waged in Ukraine, Space News reported. NASA issued the statement after the Russian space agency shared pictures of Russian cosmonauts on Telegram posing with flags associated with the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic.

Without mentioning the incident, NASA, in the statement, noted that it "strongly rebukes" Russia for using the International Space Station for "political purposes to support its war against Ukraine, which is fundamentally inconsistent with the station's primary function among the 15 international participating countries to advance science and develop technology for peaceful purposes," according to the Space News report.

The statement of NASA comes after Roscosmos posted pictures of Russian cosmonauts with the flags associated with the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR. In the statement, Roscosmos had said that the agency and the cosmonauts - Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov working at the International Space Station congratulate the LPR chief Leonid Pasechnyk on the "new Great Victory Day" and added that Russian and Luhansk forces had taken "full control" over Lysychansk.

Notably, NASA and Russian space agency Roscosmos continue to work jointly at the International Space Station even after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Earlier in June, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, in a joint press conference with his European Space Agency counterpart, Josef Aschbacher, had said that Russian and American cosmonauts are "very professional" and the "relationship between the mission control in Houston and Moscow is very professional," Space News reported. Meanwhile, European Space Agency Director Josef Aschbacher in a tweet said that "It is unacceptable that the ISS becomes a platform to play out the political or humanitarian crises happening on the ground." He added that the goal of ISS is to carry out research and it must continue to be a "symbol of peace and inspiration."

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between the forces of Russia and Ukraine have resulted in deaths and destruction in the war-torn nation. According to UNHCR, more than 8,792,000 people have fled their homes in Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries. In the latest update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that Russia has lost more than 37,000 soldiers since the onset of military conflict. Ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several EU nations have been providing military equipment to Ukraine. In addition, the EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Image: Telegram/roscosmos_gk/Shutterstock