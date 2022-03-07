NASA Taps Into Moon Samples Fetched 50 Years Ago To Prepare For Artemis Missions

NASA is leaving no stones unturned in its preparations for a return to the Moon as the agency has now opened an untouched soil sample collected by astronauts five decades ago. The agency says that the samples are being studied by the Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis Program (ANGSA) at NASA’s Houston space centre and the results might improve our understanding of the Moon ahead of Artemis missions. The sample named ANGSA 73001 is part of an Apollo 17 drive tube sample collected by astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison “Jack” Schmitt back in December of 1972.

Good things come to those who wait.



Teams will begin tapping one of the last unopened Moon rock samples acquired during Apollo 17, around 50 years ago. The goal is to learn more about the lunar surface in anticipation of upcoming @NASAArtemis missions: https://t.co/q6P2KpSSvp pic.twitter.com/hRN5FRnC4j — NASA (@NASA) March 4, 2022

Purpose of the study

In the new study, the scientists are aiming to extract the gases stored in the Apollo samples, if any, as well as analyse and identify them using modern mass spectrometry technology. "This not only makes for improved measurements but also means the collected gas can be divided into smaller portions and shared with more researchers conducting different kinds of lunar science", NASA said. However, scientists believe that the amount of gas expected to be present in this sealed Apollo sample is likely very low.

Explaining the purpose and significance of the study, Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said as per NASA's statement, "Understanding the geologic history and evolution of the Moon samples at the Apollo landing sites will help us prepare for the types of samples that may be encountered during Artemis". It is pertinent to mention here that NASA is aiming for the Moon's south pole, the least studied region of the Moon, as the ideal site to fetch the samples from.

As for the newly opened sample, it was collected when the astronaut duo hammered a pair of connected 1.5 by 14-inch tubes into the lunar surface to collect segments of rocks and soil from the Moon’s Taurus–Littrow Valley, which is a landslide deposit. Interestingly, this particular sample is one of the two samples to be vacuum sealed before bringing them back to Earth and is the first to be opened. According to NASA, the second vacuum-sealed sample is stored in a protective outer vacuum tube and in an atmosphere-controlled environment at Johnson. Meanwhile, the other half of the samples were sealed in a normal container and revealed an interesting array of grains and smaller objects, known as rockets.

Image: NASA