The legendary NASCAR driver and the current team owner of Richard Childress Racing, Richard Childress, has vowed to donate at least one million rounds of ammunition to the Ukrainian forces who have been giving a tough fight to the Russian forces since the first day of the war. The announcement from one of the wealthiest men in North Carolina came during an interview with Fox News on Thursday. During the interview, Childress said he got the noble idea while he was listening to the demand of a very courageous President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "I was listening to the other day to (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy say he didn't want out, he wanted ammunition," Childress said while narrating the exact words of President Zelenskyy.

Richard Childress talks with FS1's #NASCAR #RaceHub about assisting with the donation of 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/LNgnTKwI7P — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 3, 2022

"I called my good friend Fred Wagenhals, who is the Chairman of AMMO, Inc., which is a publicly-traded company, POWW, and I said, 'Fred, we gotta help these people. They need ammunition.' And he stepped right up; he said, 'We'll do it,' and now we're turning our production to this as our number one priority," Childress told FOX News. According to the American conservative cable news television channel, Childress, who is also a member of AMMO’s board of directors has a persona net worth estimated at $250 million. "This is a wake-up call for America, and why we have to have our Second Amendment. We have 82 thousand, 82 million gun owners in America, and to see the people in Ukraine fighting — it's terrible to see the lives that are being lost over there," he explained to FOX News when asked why the cause meant so much to him. "We have to do all we can, and I felt with Ammo Inc. and myself, we were doing the right thing," added the legendary driver.

Ukraine-Russia hold second round of talks with Russia

It is to mention that Ukraine has been witnessing a full-scale invasion of Russian forces since February 24, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a military operation against its neighbouring country. Since then, the country has been witnessing some of the horrific days after the second world war. On Thursday, the delegations of both countries met for peace talks on the Ukraine-Belarus border with high expectations of ending the war at the earliest. According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, Ukrainian President's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Kyiv was dissatisfied with the outcome of the second round of talks with Russia. He said that the delegations will meet for the third round “probably in the nearest time".

