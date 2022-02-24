Responding swiftly to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order sending troops to separatist regions of Ukraine, world leaders hit back with non-military actions in hopes of averting a full-blown war in Europe.

Germany made the first big move, taking steps to halt certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — a massive, lucrative project long sought by Moscow but criticized by the U.S. for increasing Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.

And in Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden announced financial sanctions on banks and Russian officials close to Putin and their sons as punishment for what he called “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” He said the U.S. would impose “full blocking” on two large Russian financial institutions and “comprehensive sanctions” on Russian debt.

Biden also promised that more sanctions would be coming if Putin proceeds further.

The European Union announced sanctions taking aim at the 351 Duma legislators who voted in favor of recognizing separatist regions in Ukraine, as well as 27 other Russian officials and institutions from the defense and banking world. They also sought to limit Moscow’s access to Europe’s capital and financial markets.

Outside the EU, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named five Russian banks and three wealthy Russian businessmen whom the U.K. hit with sanctions on Tuesday. Johnson accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “establishing the pretext for a full-scale offensive” against Ukraine and said “further powerful sanctions” would follow if that happened.

Australia meanwhile on Wednesday said it would align with the U.S. and Britain by targeting two Russian banks. It also imposed sanctions and travel bans on eight members of Putin’s Security Council. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said these are a first batch of measures in response to Russian aggression toward Ukraine, and called Russia a ‘thug and a bully.

Whereas in addition to sanctions, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau authorised mobilisation of 460 Canadian Armed Forces soldiers which would include army, navy, as well as air force — to NATO's eastern Europe mission to reassure partners bordering Russia. Trudeau said that the penalties "will remain in place until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored."

Japan also announced sanctions, with Prime Minister Kishida saying that his government will ban new issuance and distribution of Russian government bonds. He said Japan will also ban travel by people linked to the two Ukrainian rebel regions and freeze their assets in Japan, and will ban trade with the two areas.

Despite the countries coming together to act against Russia, hopes are dwindling that a major conflict can be averted. While Putin blames NATO for the current crisis and calls it a threat to Russia - the question remains that whether the sanctions match up to Russia’s attack on the sovereignty of Ukraine, and whether they can deter Putin from sending the 190,000-odd troops he has amassed on Ukraine’s borders to seize more territory.

(With AP inputs)