The air force of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was put on high alert after a Polish aircraft was intercepted by Russia’s Su-35 military aircraft on Friday. According to RMF 24, the Russian aircraft approached the plane of the Polish border guard three times. The Polish plane was taking part in the Frontex mission over the Black Sea when it had an encounter with Mosocow’s mighty Su-35 jet. Lieutenant Anna Michalska, a spokesperson of the Polish border guard informed the local news outlet that the incident occurred at 1:20 pm on Friday and during the incident, the Polish crew temporarily lost control of the aircraft. The incident has made NATO anxious since Poland is a member state of the Western Alliance.

The moment the incident took place, NATO’s Joint Air Operations Center in Torrejón, Spain alerted the Romanian and the Spanish Air Force. Following the issuance of the alerts two Romanian Air Force fighter Jets and two Spanish Air Force fighter jets were given orders to intervene at the first opportunity, if things start to escalate. However, the crisis was averted and the aircraft went back to operate for the Alliance’s Air Police Combat Service. Following the incident, Lieutenant Michalska pointed out that the Russian Su-35 reached 5 meters in front of the nose of the Polish plane.

“The Russian combat aircraft also flew right in front of the nose of the SG plane, crossing its flight path at a dangerous distance. According to the crew's assessment, it was about 5 meters. After the third approach, the Russian fighter moved away from the Polish plane, according to a spokeswoman for the border guard,” Michalska asserted. “The crew, including, above all, two pilots (an officer and an officer of the Border Guard), showed excellent skills and great composure, thanks to which they managed to land safely,” she further added. The Polish plane comprising five crew members was taking part in the Frontex-JO MMO Black Sea 2023 mission. The plane has been working on the mission since April 19, 2023.

Romanian authorities were the first to report about 'aggressive' manoeuvres

According to RMF24, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense was the first to report about the “aggressive and dangerous” manoeuvres that were repeatedly undertaken by the Russian fighter jets. “On Friday, May 5th, a L410 TURBOLET aircraft belonging to the Polish Border Guard, was intercepted at 60 km East from Romania's airspace, by a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane, while performing with Romanian Border Police a Frontex routine patrol mission,” the Romanian Ministry of Defence wrote on Twitter two days after the incident took place. In the statement, the ministry said that it alerted NATO about the whole situation.

On Friday May 5th, a L410 TURBOLET aircraft belonging to the Polish Border Guard, was intercepted at 60 km East from Romania's airspace, by a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane, while performing with Romanian Border Police a Frontex routine patrol mission: https://t.co/vkvtlVVzmN pic.twitter.com/vrQLeCps1q — MApN (@MApNRomania) May 6, 2023

“The Romanian authorities are in contact with Frontex and the Polish authorities to find out all the circumstances of the incident. The aggressive behaviour of a military aircraft belonging to the Russian Federation towards an unarmed aircraft carrying out the Frontex mission of monitoring migration risks in the Black Sea basin is unacceptable,” the Romanian authorities wrote in the statement. “This incident is another proof of the provocative behaviour of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea," the ministry concluded. While a major instance of escalation of the conflict was averted, the rising tensions in the Black Sea have made the Western alliance more concerned about Russia’s intentions.