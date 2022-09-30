NATO Alleges 'sabotage' After Nord Stream Gas Leaks; Warns Of 'determined Response'

The European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have alleged that the leaks in Russia’s Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater gas pipelines were acts of ‘sabotage’.

The Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement on September 28 that he conferred upon the possibility of "sabotage" of the gas pipelines at a meeting with the Defence Minister of Denmark, Morten Bodskov in Brussels. NATO and the EU, however, fell short of accusing anyone of being behind the incident, which caused natural gas prices in Europe to spike.

Owned by Kremlin-controlled Gazprom, the Nord Stream pipelines are designed to ship natural gas to Germany. The pipelines burst at several locations in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. The latest leak was discovered by Sweden’s Coast Guard.

'Non-operational' status of the pipelines invites warnings

Neither of the Nord Stream pipelines is currently in a state to operate.

Discussed the sabotage on the #NorthStream pipelines with Defence Minister @mfMorten of our valued Ally #Denmark. We addressed the protection of critical infrastructure in #NATO countries. pic.twitter.com/GCRgVOTR2S — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) September 28, 2022

Addressing the issue on Twitter, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg stated, “We addressed the protection of critical infrastructure in NATO countries,” after having talks with the Defence Minister of Denmark.

Moreover, the European Union also issued a strong warning on September 28 to anybody attempting to strike the energy backbones of the 27-nation bloc.

The sabotage of the Nordstream pipelines is of deep concern. #NATO is committed to deter and defend against hybrid attacks. Any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response. https://t.co/XSiqWK20xF — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) September 29, 2022

EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell stated, “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”

Furthermore, Josep Borrell announced that the EU would step up the protection of its energy infrastructure following the incidents, reported Radio Free Europe.

Borrell’s remarks were similar to the ones made by the Chief of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Damage to Nord Stream 1 & 2 are not a coincidence and affect us all.



All available information indicates leaks are the result of a deliberate act.



Deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response. https://t.co/p32qR8TzOb — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 28, 2022

Borrell further issued a warning via a tweet, “Deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”

Borrell's statements came after the Swedish police launched an investigation on possible sabotage, after the seismologists from Sweden and Denmark reported that they had recorded powerful explosions in areas near the gas leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

Impact of the disruption to Nord Stream pipelines

As per a report by Radio Free Europe, Russia accounted for about 40% of the European Union’s natural gas supplies in 2021, giving it enormous leverage over energy prices in the region. Much of the natural gas used to heat homes in the winter in Europe, flows through the Nord Stream pipelines.

Nord Stream 1 accounted for more than one-third of Russia’s natural gas exports to the European Union in 2021.

Moreover, Nord Stream 2 was set to start operating in 2022 but Germany blocked its launch in February in a failed attempt to discourage Moscow from launching an invasion against Ukraine.