NATO Ambassadors To Hold Meeting To Discuss Situation In Ukraine As Russia Wages War

In view of the growing escalations in Ukraine followed by Russia's full-scale military attack, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of ambassadors for assessing the invasion of Ukraine, a country which borders several NATO members.

The meeting scheduled for Thursday will address the situation in Ukraine and further on the consequences of Russia's unprovoked attack.

This came shortly after the NATO chief issued a statement condemning Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, putting countless civilian lives at risk.

"Despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression," he said. Also, warning the Moscow Federation over the attack, Stoltenberg added that the NATO alliance will do everything in its power to protect and defend its members.

Terming the military attack a "grave breach of international law" and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, NATO called upon Russia to cease its military actions immediately.

"This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. NATO Allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions. We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all Allies", the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Jens Stoltenberg also spoke to the U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense over the developments and further discussed the alliance's coordination in response to the situation.

Western countries condemn Russia's move against Ukraine

Shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations in Ukraine, western countries and world leaders have come forward condemning the move, calling it a "violation of international rights". In regards to this, countries have also started imposing sanctions against the Russian government to put a stop to its military attack policies.

On the contrary, the ongoing crisis has affected several sectors including oil prices, stock markets, aviation sectors, and others, reported the Associated Press.

While United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been urging Russia to give "peace a chance", ally countries have been engaging in carrying out evacuation measures followed by consistent appeals for halting military operations.

Speaking about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, massive explosions and bombings have been reported from across the country, especially in the breakaway regions, while several civilians are said to have been killed in the ongoing attacks.

Image: AP/Republic