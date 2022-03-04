NATO Calls On Russia To Immediately Stop The War In Ukraine 'or Pay A Heavy Price'

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Friday, March 4, called on Russia to immediately stop the war in Ukraine and withdraw all forces immediately. Addressing a press briefing, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin always intended to invade the peaceful country of Ukraine led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He added that now Putin would have to "pay a heavy price" for the same.

"Today, we have addressed the immediate crisis in Ukraine. We will continue to do everything to protect the country from Russia. We are part of this conflict and we have a responsibility to not let this escalate. That will be even more devastating. Though the world leaders agreed that the relations with the Putin-led country have changed, NATO is not seeking a war with Russia. We stand for diplomatic talks," Jens Stoltenberg said.

'We will be supporting the countries under threat of Russia': NATO chief

During the press briefing, Jens Stoltenberg underlined that NATO has been providing support to Georgia and its partners, and said, "We have helped them in capacity building. We have common exercises and though we didn't make any final decision, we will be adding more activities in support of these countries because of the potential attacks by Russia."

Speaking of Russia capturing Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP, the NATO chief said, "The reckless actions around the nuclear powerplant highlights the danger of this war. This makes it even more important for President Putin to end this war. He has totally underestimated the strength of the Ukrainians, as they have been successful in pushing back Russian armed forces."

"UK, Canada, Turkey, etc have provided military aids and have trained ample number of people and we are stepping up with the support of more supplies," he said, making it clear once again that NATO is not a party to the conflict as it will 'lead to more catastrophe'.

The immediate response of NATO

As part of the immediate response from NATO, Jens Stoltenberg announced that 200 ships have been deployed on high alert while thousands of troops are being sent from all allies. "We are increasing our presence further. We have defence ministers meeting on 16th March and based on that meeting we will take decisions."

The press briefing of Jens Stoltenberg was held after NATO gathered for a meeting to discuss Russia’s 'brutal and unprovoked attack' on Ukraine.