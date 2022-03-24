NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, while addressing a NATO Summit on Thursday, asserted that its allies have agreed to reset terms of defence to face emerging security threats. Citing the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, he said that the intergovernmental military alliance among 28 European countries and two North American countries have agreed to deploy more forces on the Eastern part of the NATO land. Besides, he stressed that forces will be well-equipped with advanced weapon systems such as missiles, combat ships, sea carrier strikes and more jets to secure land, air, and water.

#NATOsummit| PM @JJansaSDS 🇸🇮 reaffirmed support to Ukraine & together with other @NATO leaders agreed to strengthen NATO’s posture in all domains + on the importance of close NATO-EU cooperation, incl. to support other partners. #WeAreNATO #WeStandWithUkraine #4newBattlegroups pic.twitter.com/LvW7B209yj — Slovenia at NATO (@SloveniaNATO) March 24, 2022

#NATO leaders met at a critical time for our security. We agreed to strengthen our deterrence & defence for the longer-term. We also agreed to give further support to #Ukraine & to continue to impose costs on #Russia. Transatlantic solidarity remains vital https://t.co/e9jW4zopkR — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) March 24, 2022

NATO agreed to provide additional war equipment to Ukraine

Calling Russia’s aggression against Ukraine-- the gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades, the NATO Chief said that it has shattered peace in Europe and is causing enormous human suffering and destruction. Stoltenberg, while condemning the attack on Ukraine, called on Russia's President Vladimir Putin to immediately stop the war and withdraw military forces from Ukraine. To support the war-torn country, he said that NATO allies have agreed to provide further support to Ukraine with anti-tank and air defence systems. He further stated that the military alliance will provide drones to Kyiv to monitor the emerging threats from Moscow. Furthermore, the NATO Chief affirmed that the bloc will increase the defence budget due to evolving situation.

"Russia should comply with the 16 March ruling by the UN International Court of Justice and immediately suspend military operations. Russia’s attack on Ukraine threatens global security. Its assault on international norms makes the world less safe. President Putin’s escalatory rhetoric is irresponsible and destabilising," he said during the Summit on Thursday.

"We will work with the rest of the international community to hold accountable those responsible for violations of humanitarian and international law, including war crimes," the NATO chief added.

Jens Stoltenberg urged China to stop supporting Russia

The NATO Chief slammed top Chinese officials for blindly supporting Russia in a war against Kyiv. In order to restore peace in Ukraine, Stoltenberg urged the Chinese government to uphold international order including the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity enshrined in the UN Charter. He called on the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to abstain from supporting Russia’s war effort in any way and appealed to refrain from any action that helps Russia dodge sanctions. "We are concerned by recent public comments by PRC officials and call on China to cease amplifying the Kremlin’s false narratives, in particular on the war and on NATO, and to promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict," he stressed.

NATO will ensure Russia and Belarus face severe sanctions: Stoltenberg

While presenting the blueprint of NATO's action and support for Ukraine, Stoltenberg stated that NATO will support Ukraine in defending the country against any chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. According to him, the group will take further decisions when they meet in Spain. He maintained that NATO will ensure Russia and Belarus face severe sanctions from the West, European Union and other countries in order to penalise Moscow for its unlawful action against Kyiv.

"We are holding Russia and Belarus to account. Massive sanctions and heavy political costs have been imposed on Russia in order to bring an end to this war. We remain determined to maintain coordinated international pressure on Russia. We will continue to coordinate closely with relevant stakeholders and other international organisations, including the European Union," the NATO Chief said.

NATO chief urged Putin to provide safe passage to civilians

Stoltenberg apprised that he appealed to President Putin to allow rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access and safe passage for civilians. Also, he demanded that Moscow allow for humanitarian aid to Mariupol and other besieged cities. It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

Image: Twitter/@NATO