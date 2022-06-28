NATO Chief Calls For Continued Support For Ukraine Despite Surge In Energy Prices Amid War

Ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) summit in Madrid, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called for continued support for Ukraine despite the surge in energy prices across the world. He made these remarks at a NATO public forum on the sidelines of the alliance summit scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 28. The NATO chief's remarks came in response to concerns that a substantial increase in energy costs might cause the public to become less supportive of the government's decision to support Ukraine.

"We need to prove how important the current struggle is and how important it is for us to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg stated, as per the European Pravda. "We need to prove how important the current struggle is and how important it is for us to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg stated, as per the European Paravada. He admitted that soaring energy prices are having an impact on the public in NATO and its member nations. However, he further pointed out that the Ukrainian people are paying a much higher price.

NATO chief vows to step up support for Ukraine

"It is in our interest to support Ukraine which has been our close partner for several years," Stoltenberg stated, adding that NATO states will be in danger if Russian President Vladimir Putin wins this war. Earlier on Tuesday, he also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy and promised to discuss about ramping up support for the war-ravaged nation at the Madrid summit. “At our NATO summit we will step up support for our close partner Ukraine, now and for the longer term,” Stoltenberg tweeted.

Spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa on #Russia's war of aggression. At our #NATOSummit we will step up support for our close partner #Ukraine, now & for the longer term. #NATO Allies stand with you. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) June 28, 2022

Madrid summit would be 'transformative' for Euro-Atlantic security: Stoltenberg

It is significant to mention here that the two-day NATO summit will kick off in Madrid on Wednesday, June 29. Stoltenberg has averred that the summit would also be "transformative" for Euro-Atlantic security. According to him, the summit will be transformative for Euro-Atlantic security because it would improve the military alliance's long-term defence and deterrence posture in order to meet the challenges of a "more perilous world."

Image: AP