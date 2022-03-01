NATO Chief Says 'Russia Must Immediately Stop War', 'pull Out All Troops From Ukraine'

In the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. On March 1, during the press conference, Stoltenberg reiterated that the NATO alliance would defend “every inch” of its members’ territory.

The NATO chief restated the alliance’s commitment to Article 5, which holds that an attack on one member constitutes an attack on all members. He also condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and asked Russia to withdraw its troops and engage in diplomatic negotiations to improve the region's situation.

'Brutal Act of War'

The NATO Secretary-General has previously stated that Russia's attack on Ukraine had shattered European peace. “Russia has attacked Ukraine. This is a brutal act of war. Our thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine. Peace on our continent has been shattered," Jens Stoltenberg stated earlier this week.

Following Russia's previous invasion of Ukraine in 2014, when it captured the Crimea area, NATO began sending extra soldiers to its eastern flank. Since then, Moscow has backed rebels in eastern Ukraine in a violent conflict with the Kyiv government. On February 11, US President Joe Biden authorised an additional 3,000 US troops to be deployed to Poland. The troops will join another 1,700 soldiers who landed in Poland at the beginning of the month, according to a Pentagon statement.

