NATO Chief Calls Russian Prez Putin's Nuclear Alert 'dangerous', 'irresponsible': Report

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat as "dangerous" and irresponsible", local media reported. Putin on Sunday, February 27, ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert in reaction to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers.

The Russian President's order to put the country's nuclear weapons in an increased state of readiness for launching spiked fears that the crisis could turn into nuclear warfare. Meanwhile, amid this, Ukraine has announced to hold talks with Russia as Moscow drew closer to Kyiv.

While giving the nuclear alert directive, Putin not only mentioned statements by NATO members but also severe financial sanctions imposed by the West, including on Putin himself. During a meeting with top officials, he told his defence minister and the Army chief to put nuclear forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”

“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin said in televised comments.

Around the same time as Putin's nuclear move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said they are ready to hold talks on the Belarusian border. Meanwhile, Russia had informed that it had already flown its delegation to Belarus.

'Nuclear threat an attempt to put pressure ahead of negotiations': Dmytro Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Putin's nuclear threat is an attempt to put pressure ahead of the negotiations with Russia. He said that Putin's announcement came shortly after Ukraine was ready to meet.

"We will not succumb to this pressure," he said.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy informed that Ukraine has moved to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Russia. He sought an urgent decision demanding Moscow to cease military activity and expects trials to begin next week.