Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday participated in a conference call with international leaders organised by US President Joe Biden. According to a statement, the call included UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, as well as the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, and the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.

During the call, Stoltenberg stressed that at last week’s extraordinary NATO Summit, allies strongly condemned Russia’s “unjustified invasion” as a grave violation of international law, as well as the enabling role of Belarus. He reiterated NATO’s full support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also informed that NATO allies have stepped up their support to Ukraine, with security assistance, humanitarian and financial aid.

Further, the NATO chief recalled that the security alliance has already boosted Allied defences, including through the deployment of elements of the NATO Response Force to the eastern part of the Alliance. As per the statement, NATO allies have decided to take additional steps to ensure the security and defence of all allies. It will also continue to adjust to a “new normal” in European security due to Russia’s continued efforts to undermine fundamental principles by the use of force.

Important call with international leaders hosted by @POTUS. We condemn #Russia’s brutal invasion, support the brave people of #Ukraine & will protect #NATO Allies. Our unity is stronger than ever. https://t.co/9aWrSDFeIh — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 28, 2022

‘Gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades’

The statement said that the international leaders reaffirmed their strong unity and commitment to continue working together to address the “gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades”. They highlighted the unprecedented package of restrictive measures adopted as a result of Russia’s aggressive behaviour. The leaders called on Russia to immediately stop the war, withdraw all its forces from Ukraine, and turn back to the path of dialogue.

"They agreed to continue their close coordination on the next steps amongst themselves and with Ukraine," the statement added.

Separately, taking to Twitter, Joe Biden stated that the United States along with its allies is continuing their support for the Ukrainian citizens. He also affirmed Washington’s readiness to keep imposing severe costs on Moscow if they do not de-escalate.

I spoke today with Allies and partners to discuss Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. We are continuing our support for the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and affirmed our readiness to keep imposing severe costs on Russia if they do not de-escalate. pic.twitter.com/mpQKYOvmUj — President Biden (@POTUS) February 28, 2022



