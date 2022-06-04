NATO Chief Discusses Prospects For Membership & Turkey's Opposition With Finland PM Marin

Days after Finland and Sweden forwarded their applications to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), General Secretary of the bloc, Jens Stoltenberg on Friday met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin to deliberate on the looming issues, including Turkey's opposition. Taking to Twitter, Stoltenberg informed that both leaders met in Washington to discuss the prospects for the Nordic country joining the alliance. "We discussed the need to address Turkey's concerns and move forward with the NATO membership application by Finland and Sweden," the NATO General Secretary wrote.

Great to meet with Prime Minister @MarinSanna of our close partner #Finland in Washington. We discussed the need to address #Turkey's concerns & move forward with the #NATO membership application by Finland & Sweden. pic.twitter.com/wPTjhYHMLy — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) June 3, 2022

The meeting comes after both Sweden and Finland abandoned their decades-long neutrality and extended their membership applications to the intergovernmental military alliance led by the US. They formally handed over the document on May 18. Both the US and Stoltenberg welcomed the applications with "open arms." However, the move largely infuriated Turkey, prompting Turkic President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to say that Ankara will not support the accession. All 30 NATO member nations are required to vote in favour of the accession.

Why is Turkey opposed to Finland, Sweden's NATO bid?

It is to note, that Turkey has refused to endorse Finland and Sweden's joining the bloc, accusing them of "nuzzling" Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) militants "to their bosom"; a claim both countries have denied. Both Finland and Sweden also halted arms export to Ankara in 2019.

Speaking in Berlin last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that they are fraught as Helinski and Stockholm have earlier restricted defence sales to Ankara. He further added that it is “unacceptable” that alliance members impose defence export restrictions on another member within the bloc. NATO General-Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, however, tried to downplay the situation saying that Turkey "does not intend to block" the membership but instead wants to address the ringing concerns. Later on May 28, the Turkish President maintained that he intended to block the membership applications unless there are vivid steps to alleviate Ankara's security concerns. "We cannot say yes to countries that support terror joining NATO," he remarked at a presser, as quoted by Hurriyet. He also accused European allies of NATO of committing a "mistake" by supporting Sweden and Finland.

In late May, Turkey convened meetings in Ankara with the Swedish and Finnish delegations to discuss their NATO applications. The meetings, Erdogan stated, were not "at the desired level." On June 3, Erdogan discussed Turkey's concerns with Stoltenberg, when he reiterated that Ankara's security apprehensions are "just and legitimate".

(Image: @JensStoltenberg/Twitter)