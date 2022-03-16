NATO Chief Fears Russia Might Stage 'false Flag' Attack With Chemical Weapons On Ukraine

On Tuesday, March 15, the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern that Russia might use chemical weapons in a 'false flag' strike in Ukraine. During a NATO press conference, Stoltenberg stated that Moscow may stage a false flag operation in Ukraine, possibly with chemical weapons. As per the reports of ANI, he further said that any military or other form of support to Russia will help them fight this war against vulnerable Ukraine and continue to inflict death, pain and destruction.

Stoltenberg also said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as its military integration with Belarus, has ushered in a new era of European security. He then stated that they must adjust their military posture to account for the new reality. He also warned that any use of chemical weapons would be a breach of international law.

NATO leaders to meet in Brussels on March 24

On March 24, NATO leaders will meet in Brussels to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General shared a tweet stating that he has convened an extraordinary Summit at NATO HQ on March 24, where they will talk about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, their unwavering support for Ukraine, and NATO's deterrence and defence capabilities. He further said that North America and Europe must stick together at this vital juncture.

I have convened an extraordinary Summit on 24 March at #NATO HQ. We will address #Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defence. At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) March 15, 2022

His remarks on Russia using chemical weapons comes as Russia continues to spread information that the US is supporting Ukraine in the development of biological weapons. The secretary of Russia's Security Council said on Tuesday that US advisers in Ukraine are assisting Kyiv in developing biological and nuclear weapons, according to state news agency Ria Novosti. On March 9, the US disputed Russian claims, calling them "laughable" and stating that Moscow was preparing to launch a chemical or biological weapon on Ukraine.

No evidence that Ukraine has a biological weapons programme

Last Friday, the United Nations stated it had no evidence that Ukraine had a biological weapons programme, while member countries used a special Security Council meeting to criticize Moscow for spreading lies and attacking people in missile strikes. US President Joe Biden stated last week that if Russia deployed chemical weapons in Ukraine, it would pay a heavy price, according to Global News.

(Inputs from AP News)

