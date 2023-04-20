NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg Calls For Ukraine's Membership In NATO, Talks With Zelenskyy

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s “rightful place” is in NATO. On Thursday, the head of the western alliance kickstarted his surprise trip to Ukraine where he met the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This marked Stoltenberg’s first visit to the conflict-stricken country since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022. According to CNN, the NATO chief discussed a “multiyear support initiative,” with the Ukrainian president. The Western alliance has been an ardent supporter of Ukraine in the war.

“Ukraine’s future is in NATO. All allies agree on that,” Stoltenberg said in a joint press conference on Thursday. He then went on to insist that the main focus of the alliance is to ensure that “Ukraine prevails”. Zelenskyy echoed the same calls made by Stoltenberg and stated that it is “impossible” to imagine security in North Atlantic without being part of the alliance. “Now that the majority of the NATO populations and the majority in Ukraine support our entry into their alliance. It is impossible to imagine security in the North Atlantic space without it,” the Ukrainian President asserted in the Thursday joint press conference. “We need something more than the kind of relationship we are having now, We will be in their alliance, we believe that is a guarantee of Ukraine’s security and a concrete guarantee,” he added.

What is the Multilayer support initiative?

According to CNN, the NATO chief mentioned that the 'multilayer support initiative' would help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment to acquiring advanced equipment of “NATO standard”. The NATO chief insisted that this would ensure “ interoperability with the alliance,” CNN reported. Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the alliance helped Ukraine in multiple ways. From providing humanitarian aid to arming the conflict-stricken country, the alliance has done it all. “Since last February, the alliance's allies have delivered more than 150 billion euros ($164 billion) of support, including 65 billion euros ($71 billion) of military aid,” the NATO chief asserted. “Allies are now delivering more jets, tanks, and armoured vehicles. NATO stands with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes,” Stoltenberg added. According to CNN, Stoltenberg insisted that the topic of Ukraine’s NATO membership and security guarantees will be “high on the agenda” as the alliance meets at the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius in July. The official insisted that the NATO allies should “agree to further strengthen NATO's package for Ukraine” at the July summit, CNN reported.