NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg Says Bloc 'would Welcome Finland & Sweden With Open Arms'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that NATO would "welcome" Finland and Sweden "with open arms" if they decide to join the 30-member military alliance. He made the remarks in his address at the NATO Youth Summit on Thursday, 28th April. Stoltenberg underscored the importance of allies' strong support for Ukraine as it continues to fight the Russian offensive.

According to AP, Jens Stoltenberg stated that it's Finland and Sweden's decision to join NATO and added, "but if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed, and I expect that process to go quickly."

Stoltenberg did not reveal the exact time frame, however, he stressed that the two countries could get some protection as Russia would make attempts to intimidate them after they apply for membership in NATO. NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said that he is "confident" that there are methods to "bridge" the interim period, which is "good enough for both Finland and Sweden," according to AP.

It is pertinent to mention here that NATO's collective security guarantee implies that the members of the military alliance must come to the aid of an ally which is under attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that Washington is still awaiting formal decisions from Sweden and Finland about whether to join NATO, according to ANI.

Blinken made the remarks in response to a question on the matter during a hearing of the House Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, April 28.

Sweden and Finland agree to submit NATO membership applications

Earlier this week, Sweden and Finland have agreed to submit simultaneous membership applications to NATO as early as the middle of next month, the Guardian reported citing Nordic media. Earlier this month, Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden had said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had changed "Europe's whole security country".

Finland PM Sanna Marin said that she could decide on whether to join NATO alliance at a fast pace and "in weeks". Sweden Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that the country "needs to be prepared for all kinds of actions" from Moscow and added that the Russia-Ukraine war changed the security requirement.

Notably, Finland is a Northern European nation bordering Sweden, Norway and Russia. It shares a nearly 1,300 km border with Russia. On the other hand, Russia warned both countries that Moscow would be forced to "restore military balance" by bolstering its defences in the Baltic region. According to Kremlin, it could deploy nuclear weapons if the two nations join the NATO military alliance.

