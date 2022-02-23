NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg Warns Risk Of 'full-on War' in Europe, Russia Invasion 'real'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that the alliance believes there’s every indication that Russia is planning a "full-scale attack" on Ukraine. After the meeting of a NATO-Ukraine Commission, as requested by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the NATO chief demanded that Moscow reverses its course immediately. "We urge Russia in the strongest possible terms to choose the path of diplomacy. This is the most dangerous moment in European security for a generation," Stoltenberg told reporters from Brussels.

Stoltenberg derided Moscow’s decision to unilaterally recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic. He stressed, NATO condemns any further Russian incursion into Ukraine, denouncing the Russian President’s signed decrees that would deploy Russian troops, whom he labels ‘peacekeeping force’ into the Eastern Ukrainian territories.

“This is a serious escalation by Russia and a flagrant violation of international law,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg asserted. It undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said. NATO chief accused Russia of damaging efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict, stressing that the latest moves further threaten European security.

“This is a crisis created by Russia alone. We commend Ukraine for its restraint in not responding to Russia’s repeated provocations,” said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday.

Risk of 'full-on war' in Europe real: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

Responding to whether there would be a "full-on war" in Europe, Stoltenberg warned, "There is a real risk. Ukraine is a highly valued partner, we support them with military support, with political support," he said. "But when it comes to NATO allies we provide absolute security guarantees. Meaning we make it absolutely clear that an attack on one ally will trigger a response from the whole alliance – one for all, all for one.

NATO’s Secretary-General iterated that the Alliance will continue to provide Ukraine with strong political support, military equipment, weaponry, to help Ukraine defend itself, as well as sustained financial support to overcome the aftermath of this crisis. He warned that Russia has been building up a massive military force in and around Ukraine, including in Belarus. And that, there’s well over 150,000 troops and fighter jets and attack helicopters, and the Russian military units are now ‘forward deployed’ in combat formations.

“They are out of their camps, in the field, and ready to strike,” he said. He then warned that the NATO allies have deployed thousands of more troops to the eastern part of the Alliance and placed them on standby. “Over 100 jets are on high alert, and there are more than 120 Allied war vessels at the sea, from the High North to the Mediterranean,” NATO warned.

The Chief stated that his alliance will do everything to shield it from Russian aggression. He then welcomed the economic sanctions announced by the US, UK, and EU nations, including the decision by the German government that it cannot certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. “NATO's main responsibility is to make sure that there is no aggression against any NATO-allied countries. So we have already increased our presence in the eastern part of the Alliance,” he said.