NATO Chief Rules Out Plans To Close Airspace Over Ukraine Ahead Of Brussels Summit

Reiterating the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's statement on not imposing a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said that the organisation has no plans to close skies over Ukraine as it will result in a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia and will lead to more deaths and destruction.

Stoltenberg who was speaking at a press conference ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels replied to a question on the organisation's contribution to support Ukraine amid the ongoing war situation. Speaking on the organisation's resistance from sending NATO troops or NATO planes in the war-hit nation, he said that NATO has a responsibility to ensure that the conflict does not escalate beyond Ukraine.

Further speaking on Ukraine's repeated requests of imposing a no "fly-zone" over the country, he said,

To declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine means that we need to impose it, and to impose a no-fly zone means that we need to massively attack Russian air defence systems in Russia, in Belarus and in Ukraine, and also be ready to shoot down Russian planes. And then the risk for a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia will be very high, and that will cause more deaths and more destruction.

NATO chief calls Putin's actions a "big mistake"

Meanwhile, hitting out at Russian President Vladimir Putin, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg accused slammed Putin over his actions in Ukraine and said that he has made a big mistake by invading Ukraine and launching a war against an independent sovereign nation.

Further asserting that NATO will continue to stand in support of the Ukrainian people and their country, he added "We have increased the presence of NATO troops in the eastern part of the Alliance and increased the readiness of our troops".

The NATO chief also said that Putin underestimated Ukraine's people and its armed forces.

Image: AP