NATO Chief Says 'low' Possibility Of Nuclear War In Ukraine, Slams Putin's Nuke Threat

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, Dec 12, warned that any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would have "severe, dramatic consequences for Russia" as he labelled Russian President Vladimir Putin's series of nuclear rhetorics as "reckless and dangerous". In a televised remark made live on France 24 24 from Brussels, Stoltenberg snubbed Moscow for its threats to use nuclear deterrent forces in Kyiv, but acknowledged that "the likelihood of any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine by Russia remains low".

NATO chief also lambasted Russian troops' what he described as a military strategy of targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Invading soldiers have been attempting to "weaponise winter," he stressed, adding that it is, indeed, a "brutal form of warfare" that Ukrainians will continue to resist and counter. In his earlier analysis of the war, NATO chief Stoltenberg had warned the Ukrainians that the conditions for a peaceful settlement to the ongoing catastrophic Russian offensive are “not there now." Russian troops will "regroup for the bigger offensive," Stoltenberg said in his warning to the Ukrainian armed forces as the offensive slowed over the harsh winters on both sides as the war dragged on into the tenth month.

Strong message of unity from #NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest. We are stepping up support to our partners Moldova, Georgia & Bosnia and Herzegovina, who face Russian pressure. We also addressed the challenges posed by China & how we must continue to strengthen our resilience. pic.twitter.com/9HJf7fvM8H — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 30, 2022

Stoltenberg noted that the Western nations must continue to provide weapons to Kyiv, and noted that the Russian forces will make a comeback for the spring offensive. NATO chief, in a televised statement with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, also expressed fears about the Ukraine-Russia conflict flaring into a broader Russian-NATO war. "It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between NATO and Russia. We are working on that every day to avoid that," he told the European broadcaster.

'We won't be second to use [nukes]': Putin

Last week, as he hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories—Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south, and Donetsk and Luhansk in the east— and the progress of military intervention, Russia's authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin reminded that Russia's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war in a renewed warning to the West. Addressing the presidential Human Rights Council, Putin emphasized the significant military gains of Russia in Ukraine.

“Sea of Azov has become Russia’s internal sea and Peter the Great fought to get access to the Sea of Azov," Putin said. Just three months into the invasion, the Russian troops had captured the key Sea of Azov port of Mariupol. When asked by the Human Rights Council whether Russia will be the first to use the tactical nuclear weapon, Putin responded "we won't be the second to use it."