Despite Russia's announcement on February 15 that it was pulling back some of its troops, the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that they have not witnessed "any de-escalation" on the ground. Ahead of the meetings of NATO Defence Ministers, Stoltenberg insisted that they were no signs yet of reduced Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and they will continue to monitor the situation. He further stated that Russia's willingness to pursue diplomacy gives ground for "cautious optimism."

"So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not seen any signs of reduced Russian military presence on the borders of Ukraine. But we will continue to monitor and to follow closely what Russia is doing," Jens Stoltenberg said while speaking to reporters. "The signs coming from Moscow about willingness to continue to engage in diplomatic efforts. That gives some reason for cautious optimism. But we will of course, follow very closely what's happening on the ground and whether this is affected in some real de-escalation of the Russian military build-up in around Ukraine," he added.

No de-escalation from Russian side on ground: NATO Chief

The statement of the NATO Chief comes after the Russian government on Tuesday announced that some troops had begun returning to their respective bases. Speaking to reporters before the NATO Defence Ministers meeting, the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed their readiness to engage in good faith in dialogue with Russia to reach a political solution. He asserted that they have not seen any de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side and added that in the last few weeks and days they have just witnessed the "opposite." He added that they are witnessing continued military build-up with more troops, artillery air defence missiles which makes it possible for Russia to invade Ukraine.

"A continued military build-up with more troops, more battlegroups, more high-end capabilities, artillery, air defence missiles and a lot of support elements that makes it possible for Russia to move into Ukraine for full-fledged invasion or a more limited military incursion with hardly any warning time at all. That picture has not changed so far," NATO Chief said.

No response from Russia on NATO's proposals: Jens Stoltenberg

Furthermore, Jens Stoltenberg highlighted that they have not received any response from Russia on their proposals sent to Moscow in January. He noted that since last spring, Russia has been moving forces around and that does not show "real de-escalation." He stressed that Russia sometimes moves their combat-ready troops and a lot of heavy equipment into a position. He added that they leave the equipment and move the troops back and then they move them back if needed. Stoltenberg asserted that the movement of Russian troops does not represent real de-escalation. He urged Russia to de-escalate and pull back forces and called the military deployment around the Ukraine border "unprecedented."

Image: AP