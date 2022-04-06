NATO Chief Stoltenberg Addresses Media Ahead Of Foreign Ministers' Meet Over Ukraine War

NATO Security General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday spoke to the media ahead of the meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers on April 6-7. During his address, Stoltenberg stated that the Foreign Ministers will meet today and tomorrow and will address the ravaging war in Ukraine. Mentioning the horrifying civilian massacre in Bucha, Stoltenberg added that the atrocities reveals the true nature of the ongoing military offensive initiated at the behest of Vladimir Putin.

The NATO chief further noted that any targeting and slaying of civilians is a war crime and that the ally nations are supporting the international effort to stop this and investigate and make sure that the perpetrators are punished. He further claimed that they are in a critical phase of the war right now and added that Putin's aim is to control the entire region of Donbas and to establish a land bridge from Donbas to Russia.

'No indication that Putin has changed his decision to control the whole of Ukraine'

Further into his address, the NATO chief stated that they have seen no indication that Putin has changed his decision to control the whole of Ukraine and also rewrite the international order. He claimed that they need to prepare for the long haul and they need to support Ukraine, sustain their sanctions and strengthen their defence and deterrence because this can go on for a long time.

Stoltenberg further stated that they will be joined by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and it is important for them to engage directly with him, listen to him and also discuss the moves together. He also said that they will also be joined by partners from the Asia-Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea and they are all highly valued partners. He further claimed that tonight, NATO Foreign Ministers will discuss the organisation's new strategic concepts on how to defend all NATO allies. He added that they need to discuss the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions.

Notably, the ministers will also sort out strategies for cyber hybrid terrorism and also the security consequences of climate change. Stoltenberg continued by stating that they will also discuss the rise of China and its role in Russia's attack on Ukraine. Stoltenberg also noted that he is looking forward to the meeting and it will be a very important meeting.