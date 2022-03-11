NATO Chief Stoltenberg Asserts Alliance Is Providing Concrete Support To War-torn Ukraine

While addressing the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about the steps the alliance is undertaking in support of Ukraine amid the continuing Russian invasion. He stated that NATO is providing concrete support to Ukraine and that they are also imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia which will further pressure Vladimir Putin. Stoltenberg also stated that they are also providing physical and humanitarian support to Ukraine, claiming that NATO has supported Ukraine since 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and that many NATO allies have trained Ukrainian forces.

The NATO chief lauded the courage of Ukrainian leadership and civilian forces who are battling the Russian army for 16 days. Furthermore, he claimed that the support that NATO allies have provided with training and equipment since 2014 has proven to be extremely vital for Ukraine in combating Russia. He went on to say that they have stepped up in their support for Kyiv, both military and diplomatic.

'These sanctions as these are costly for the entire world'

Jens Stoltenberg also stated that the sanctions they are imposing on Russia are crippling the latter's economy, thereby mounting pressure upon Putin. He also said that no one wants these sanctions to be implemented as they are costly for the entire world, including the countries that are imposing them, but in the meantime, they have an obligation to react when they see that Russia is blatantly violating international law by invading a sovereign country like Ukraine sans any provocation. He further claimed that at some point, these sanctions will compel Russia to sit down at a negotiation table and noted that every war has to end at a negotiation table.

Speaking on Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, he asserted that this idea that "big powers" decide what small neighbours should do and if they do something which the big powers don't like, it is a provocation - that is a world they don't want to live in. He went on to add that every country has the free democratic will to make its own choice and it's very important for everyone to respect that free democratic decision. In the meantime, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is no longer looking for NATO membership for Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General stated that he respects Ukraine's decision, whether it wants to be a member of NATO, or not.

Image: AP