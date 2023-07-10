NATO Chief Stoltenberg Says Lithuania Summit Will Give Clarity On Ukraine's Membership

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty organisation Jens Stoltenberg said that he is “absolutely” certain that this NATO summit will give clarity on Ukraine's position in the Western alliance. The NATO chief said that he is hopeful that the allies will agree on a form of wording about Ukraine’s future accession to the alliance, Sky News reported. Stoltenberg’s take came just a day after US President Joe Biden insisted that Ukraine’s war with Russia must end before the eastern European country joins the alliance.

In an interview with Sky News ahead of the Summit in Lithuania, the NATO chief was asked whether all parties would reach an agreement over this saga, and Stoltenberg took an affirmative stance. “Yes absolutely,” he said. "I am not saying it is always easy and straightforward because when we are many allies of course there are different positions, different views, but that is nothing new… but the strength of NATO, which we are proving again and again, is that we are always able to unite around a common task, a common message,” he told Sky News on Sunday. Just days before the summit, the alliance agreed to upgrade the status of the two sides with the creation of a new body called the “Ukraine-NATO council”.

Will Zelenskyy attend the summit?

When asked if the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the summit in Lithuania, Sotlenberg said that he is “not 100% sure” about the status. He reasoned that there are uncertainties over the issue since the Ukrainian president is a leader of a country in the midst of a war. "But I look forward to welcoming him," he remarked. The NATO chief also made it clear that the Ukraine-NATO council will help in furthering the ties between a war-stricken country and the Western alliance. "This provides us with a tool to really deepen and strengthen the partnership between Ukraine and NATO and to help Ukraine move even closer to NATO and membership,” he told Sky News.

Biden thinks otherwise

The remark by the NATO chief came just a day after US President Joe Biden said that Kyiv’s membership to NATO is not possible until the country is stuck in a war. “I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war,” Biden told CNN on Saturday. “For example, if you did that, then, you know – and I mean what I say – we’re determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It’s a commitment that we’ve all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we’re all at war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case,” he added. The US president’s comment came on the same day as the Russia-Ukraine war marked its 500th day. “I think we have to lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to be able to get into NATO,” the US president noted when asked how the country will find its place in the alliance. “But I think it’s premature to say, to call for a vote, you know, in now, because there are other qualifications that need to be met, including democratization and some of those issues,” he concluded.