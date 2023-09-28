NATO Chief Stoltenberg Visits Kyiv, Avers 'Ukraine Is Closer To NATO Than Ever Before'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, during his surprise visit to Ukraine, said that the country is “closer to NATO than ever before”. Stoltenberg also hailed Ukrainian forces' progress during the counteroffensive saying that they are "gradually gaining ground" against Russia in reclaiming the captured territories. Stoltenberg told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that “Ukrainians are fighting for their families, their future, their freedom; Moscow is fighting for imperial delusions."

NATO chief labelled the battered Capital Kyiv “a city with a special place in the hearts of the free world," as he praised President Zelenskyy’s leadership and the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces. Speaking at a joint press conference with the Ukrainian President, Stoltenberg declared that NATO was in the process of overarching framework with several contracts with the arms companies worth €2.4 billion to provide the key ammunition to Ukraine, including €1 billion orders in equipment. These contracts, he said, would allow the NATO members to replenish the depleted Ukrainian stockpiles. Stoltenberg vowed incessant support of NATO Allies and many partners in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, with more than 50 nations providing support and supplies for Ukraine.

Honoured to be back in Kyiv to meet President @ZelenskyyUa. We discussed #Ukraine’s most urgent needs & the next steps in #NATO’s support. The stronger Ukraine becomes, the closer we are to ending Russia’s aggression. pic.twitter.com/6otciNMbJl — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) September 28, 2023

"Russia is diminished on the world stage, cut off from international markets, staying home from international summits, and reduced to seeking arms from regimes like Iran and North Korea,” NATO chief Stoltenberg said.

NATO chief cites Ukraine at Vilnius Summit that brings Ukraine's membership closer

NATO chief underscored the historic decisions that the Alliance took for Ukraine at the Vilnius Summit about the inclusion of a war-battered country into the military bloc. "First, we shortened your path to NATO from two to one step by removing the requirement for a Membership Action Plan," said the NATO chief. “Second, we agreed on a programme to make Ukraine’s forces fully interoperable with your future Allies,” he added. “Third, we strengthened our political ties to an unprecedented level, by establishing the NATO-Ukraine Council – a body where we can consult and take decisions together.” The Secretary-General further stated that "these three decisions mean that Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before.”

"The stronger Ukraine becomes, the closer we come to ending Russia’s aggression," said Stoltenberg. “Russia could lay down arms and end its war today; Ukraine does not have that option,” he said. “Ukraine’s surrender would not mean peace, it would mean brutal Russian occupation."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the conference said that Ukraine would eventually be incorporated into the Western military bloc NATO and that "it is a matter of time before Ukraine becomes a de jure member of the alliance." Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainians are "doing everything to bring this time closer."