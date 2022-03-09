North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO's) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that a Russian attack on allied countries' supply lines providing Ukraine with arms and ammunition would be a hazardous aggravation of the ongoing war. He stated that the allies are assisting Ukraine in exercising its right to self-defence, which is entrenched in the United Nations charter. "The aggressor is Russia, and Ukraine is defending itself. Article 5 will be triggered if an attack is launched against any NATO country or territory," Stoltenberg stated, CBC News reported.

Notably, Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty is a self-defence provision that stipulates that an assault on one NATO member constitutes an attack on all 30 NATO members. "I am sure Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of this, and we're doing everything we can to eliminate any opportunity for error or misunderstanding about our determination to protect every inch of NATO territory," Stoltenberg remarked. According to the NATO chief, there is a distinct difference between supply lines operating within Ukraine and those operating outside of it.

Several countries continue to provide arms & ammunition to Ukraine

"There is a war going on in Ukraine and, an attack on supply lines inside the country cannot be denied," he added. Stoltenberg also urged Russia to end the war immediately and also vowed to continue supporting Ukraine and imposing further sanctions on Moscow for its unjustified actions. As per reports, several countries including the United States and its allies have been continuously providing arms and ammunition to Ukraine, which has been under Russian attack for nearly two weeks.

Poland offers to provide MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

The US Intelligence department has also warned that Moscow could use airstrikes or long-range artillery in an attempt to stop the flow of armaments into Ukraine. As per CBC News, weapons coming from the West are unloaded in border nations like Poland and then transported by land to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Poland on Tuesday declared that it is ready to deliver all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States so that they can be handed over to the Ukrainians. It should be mentioned here that the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and it entered its fourteenth day on March 9.

