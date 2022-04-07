NATO Clarifies It Won't Send Troops To Ukraine; Vows To Not Let Russia-Ukraine War Worsen

As the most anticipated North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Foreign Ministers and G7 conference happens amid the Russia-Ukraine war, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO is not sending its troops to be on ground in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ahead of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Belgium, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has clarified that the organisation will not send its troops to Ukraine. “NATO is not sending troops to be on the ground. We also have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine, and becoming even more deadly, even more, dangerous and destructive,” he said.

While addressing the media before the meeting, Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he has not seen any evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin's intention of dominating the whole war-torn country has changed, even though Russia's onslaught is now focused on eastern Ukraine. Stoltenberg has even warned that the conflict in Ukraine might last for years.

NATO will not send soldiers to Ukraine

After saying earlier that G7 was set to discuss sending military aid to Ukraine, Stoltenberg has now clarified the fact that the organisation would not send soldiers to Ukraine.

He has now asserted that they have a responsibility to keep the war from spreading outside Ukraine and becoming even more terrible, dangerous, and destructive.

Earlier, Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmitro Kuleba urged NATO partners to provide additional military aid to support Ukraine's war effort, particularly bombers, heavy air defence systems, missiles, and armoured vehicles. As per The Guardian, Kuleba highlighted the three topics on his agenda for future talks: "Weapons, weapons, weapons."

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic became the first member of NATO to deliver tanks as well as infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Kyiv on Tuesday, in an effort to reinforce Ukraine's defence against Russia. According to reports, this is the first transfer of heavy weaponry to the besieged ex-Soviet country since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

UK media outlet The Times claimed that a train carrying dozens of Russian-built T-72 tanks and armoured vehicles passed through the Czech countryside yesterday. Since the beginning of the war, the Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with military supplies totaling about 1 billion crowns (around $45 million).

(Image: AP)