NATO Concerned China May 'provide Material Support For Russia' In War With Ukraine

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is concerned about the possibility of China supporting Russia's military aggression on its neighbour, Ukraine. As the Russia-Ukraine war transcended into the 28th day, the head of the Western military alliance said that on Thursday, the 30 member nations will be discussing Beijing's role in the war Moscow is waging on the former Soviet nation. In a news conference, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also called upon China to live up to its responsibilities.

Stoltenberg, while speaking on the eve of the NATO summit in Brussels, said, "The human suffering is horrifying and painful to witness. We are determined to do all we can to support Ukraine. But we have a responsibility to ensure that the war does not escalate beyond Ukraine and the conflict between NATO and Russia. This would cause even more death and even more destruction. I also expect that we would agree to step up in putting pressure on Russia. Working together with the European Union, we must help them to uphold their sovereignty and make independent decisions."

"China has provided Russia with political support, including by spreading blatant lies and misinformation. Our allies are concerned that China could provide material support for Russia. I expect NATO to call on China to live up to its responsibilities," he added.

China distances itself from Moscow

China is appearing to quietly distance itself from sanctions-hit Moscow as the US and its allies have taken action against the war in Kyiv. Earlier in February this year, Russia and China had proclaimed their bilateral ties had "no limits" before Russia announced its special military operation in Ukraine. Now, even though Beijing has publicly refused to condemn the Russia-Ukraine war, it wants to avoid any impact by the West’s sanctions on Moscow.

According to CNN, the Xi Jinping-led country has repeatedly denounced imposing sanctions on Russia as a way of resolving the crisis. The media outlet has also stated that Chinese companies fear that they would face US sanctions over Beijing’s ties with Russia. These concerns have reportedly contributed to an epic sell-off in Chinese stocks in recent days. However, that slump was finally reversed last week when Beijing pledged that it would pursue policies to boost its sputtering economy and retain the stability of financial markets.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, China fully came out in support of Russia after the US and European countries raised the possibility of expelling Moscow from the Group of 20 (G20). Calling Russia an "important member", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin preached to the member states saying that they should uphold "true multilateralism, strengthen solidarity and cooperation" and tackle "mounting challenges" in economic fields. In his statement, he backed Moscow saying that no country has the right to remove it as a member.