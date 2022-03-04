The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) on Friday, March 4, condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also said that the attack displays the recklessness of the Russia-Ukraine war and also shows the importance of ending it. This comes after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, during his address to media, said that the physical integrity of the plant was compromised.

"We condemn the attacks on civilians and we have also seen reports about the attacks against the nuclear power plant. This just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it, and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops," Stoltenberg said.

Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia Power Plant

On March 4, Russia informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its forces had taken control of the territory around Zaporizhzhia NPP. Russia added that personnel at the plant continued their “work on providing nuclear safety and monitoring radiation in the normal mode of operation. The radiation levels remain normal”. On March 3, Ukraine had warned IAEA that Russian forces were moving towards the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

However, in the early hours of Friday, a heavy gun battle and firing ensued at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, informed Mayor of Energodar Dmytro Orlov. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned of a "catastrophe ten times larger than 1986 Chernobyl accident", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Europe saying, "For the first time in human history, a terrorist state has resorted to nuclear terror. Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops."

Earlier on Wednesday, March 2, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution urging Vladimir Putin's government to cease its military activities in Ukraine immediately. The resolution, which recognises Ukrainian sovereignty, independence, as well as territorial integrity, received 141 votes in favour.

The resolution urged Moscow to withdraw all of its armed forces from Ukraine's territory within internationally recognised boundaries immediately, "completely and unconditionally". As per a UN report, over 90 nations backed it, and it required a two-thirds majority in the Assembly to pass.