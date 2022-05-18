NATO Confirms Finland, Sweden Have Officially Applied For Membership Into Bloc

Finland and Sweden have officially requested to join the world's largest military alliance, citing security concerns over Russia's conflict in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on May 18. The application is now being evaluated by the 30 member countries. Although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed doubts about Finland and Sweden joining, the procedure is estimated to take around two weeks.

"I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners," Stoltenberg told reporters after receiving application letters from the ambassadors of the two Nordic countries.

Further, if the Turkish President's concerns are overcome and accession talks progress as planned, the two countries may join in a matter of months. Normally, the procedure takes eight to twelve months, but NATO wants to move quickly given the threat that Russia poses to the Nordic countries. For example, Canada claims that it will ratify its accession protocol in a matter of days.

Finland and Sweden are NATO's closest allies

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, public opinion in Finland and Sweden has swung dramatically in favour of membership. It is worth mentioning here that Finland and Sweden are NATO's closest allies. They have functioning democracies and well-funded armed forces, and they participate in alliance military and aviation operations. Any challenges they meet will be purely technological or political in nature.

Sweden's Foreign Minister, Ann Linde, signed an application to join NATO on May 17. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparks a radical shift in European security and geopolitics, Stockholm took a formal step toward joining the US-led military alliance, effectively ending decades of military neutrality. On May 15, Finland also expressed its desire to join the 30-nation alliance.

It is worth noting that Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced on May 16 that Sweden will join Finland in seeking NATO membership. Magdalena Andersson has also warned that the country will be in a "dangerous position" during the application process and has advised her countrymen to brace themselves for a Russian response.

(With inputs from agencies)

