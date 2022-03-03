NATO on Thursday condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms as it slammed Putin's regime for launching attacks inside an independent, peaceful and democratic country and a close ally. “A sovereign, independent and stable Ukraine, firmly committed to democracy and the rule of law, is key to Euro-Atlantic security,” stated NATO in a press release on March 3. Furthermore, it called on Russia to immediately cease its military assault and withdraw all of its forces from Ukraine, and “to turn back from the path of aggression it has chosen.” According to NATO, relations with Ukraine date back to the early 1990s and have since developed into one of the most substantial of NATO’s partnerships.

#NATO’s response to Russia’s invasion so far:

•Defense plans activated

•NATO Response Force deployed

•100+ jets protecting our airspace

•120+ Allied ships protecting at sea

•120+ Allied ships protecting at sea

The Alliance stated that it stands in full solidarity with the people of Ukraine and its legitimate, democratically elected president, parliament and government. “The Alliance will always maintain its full support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” it said, adding that Russia is now facing severe consequences of a barrage of financial sanctions imposed by the international community. Condemning the Russian aggression, NATO’s chief Jens Stoltenberg asserted that Russia’s increasing assaults on the innocent civilians in Ukraine will enable the alliance to “deploy capabilities and forces including the NATO Response Force (NRF) to where they are needed.”

NATO Response Force landed in Romania

NATO Response Force arrived in Romania this week to reinforce NATO’s defensive posture in the eastern part of the Alliance. NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Tod Wolters announced the activation of the NATO Response Force for the first time, as a defensive measure against Russia’s moves. The multinational force comprising of land, air, sea and special operations forces from the allies are now ready to be deployed. The first-ever activation of the NATO Response Force comes as a defensive measure amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The force can now deploy itself quickly in support of the NATO alliance.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had announced the deployment of over 7,000 US troops to eastern Europe to help bolster the NATO alliance force. In a statement on the call, POTUS Biden also said that NATO was staying unified against Russian President Putin's threats to international peace and security. While the NRF arrived in eastern nations to bolster the alliance, these forces will be put on standby and will not be fighting in Ukraine. The exact details and numbers of NATO's response force are not clear yet. NATO stated that over 200 jets are now protecting the airspace of the allied and Baltic nations. More than 120 Allied warships protecting the international waters at sea.