Mircea Geoana, NATO's deputy secretary general has said that NATO partners have given Ukraine 65 billion euros ($70.8 billion) in military funding over the previous year, according to Sputnik.

"Over the last year NATO allies have provided financial humanitarian and military support to Ukraine worth close to 150 billion euros, including 65 billion euros of military support," he said during the Vincent Briscoe annual security lecture at Imperial College London.

Crisis in Ukraine will have a long-term impact on International Security

In a talk at Imperial College London, Geoana stated that the alliance anticipated that the crisis in Ukraine will have a long-term impact on international security. He spoke after announcing a NATO technology hub for dual-use commercial and defence innovations on the White City Campus of Imperial College.

Moscow has warned nations supplying Ukraine with weaponry that it views them as legitimate targets. According to Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia, NATO allies arming and educating Ukrainians amounts to direct involvement in the fight.

US releases playing cards to educate Ukrainian troops on NATO weapons

The playing cards with pictures of weapons made by NATO will be created and distributed to US, NATO, and Ukrainian forces early in the following year, reported Sputnik. The Pentagon has developed a new tool intended to aid troops in becoming more familiar with NATO equipment as the United States and its allies continue to transfer massive amounts of weapons and military hardware to Ukraine worth billions of dollars.

Instead of publishing some sort of "boring" manual, the US military created a deck of cards, each of which features an illustration and a description of a weapon or military device used by the forces of NATO nations.

These cards, according to a spokesman for the US Army's Training and Doctrine Command, are meant to enable troops to "identify enemy equipment and distinguish the equipment from friendly forces," according to a US publication.

The media site also notes that although the spokesman apparently mentioned that the deck is focused on “NATO equipment that has proliferated to non-NATO countries,” he did not "specifically say" that these cards were intended to aid the soldiers of the Kyiv regime.