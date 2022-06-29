NATO Formally Recognises Russia As A Direct Threat To The 30-member Alliance

NATO has declared Russia the "most significant and direct threat" to its members' peace and security, following Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The Western military alliance issued the declaration in a statement on June 29 as its leaders met in Madrid to address what NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg described as the biggest security crisis since World War II.

NATO's declaration highlights how profoundly Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shaken Europe's post-Cold War security order. In the face of Russia's invasion, the alliance also promised to "increase political and practical support" for Ukraine. According to Stoltenberg, Ukraine is fighting not only for independence, but also for Western values and security.

In a video address to the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chastised NATO for not fully embracing his embattled country and asked for more weapons to defeat Moscow's forces. Zelenskyy warned NATO leaders that Ukraine needs more advanced heavy weapons and additional financial support to repel Russia's invasion, and that Moscow's ambitions do not end with his country.

NATO leaders agreed on June 29 to formally invite Finland and Sweden to join the bloc

The official statement by bloc also stated that NATO leaders agreed on June 29 to formally invite Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey agreed to drop its objections. Further, Russia's war on Ukraine instilled fear in Finland and Sweden, prompting them to seek membership in the 30-member alliance. Because of Finland's long border with Russia, the Russian-NATO border will grow dramatically.

Finland and Sweden applied to join the military alliance last month, but their bids were rejected by Turkey, which accused both countries, particularly Sweden, of providing safe haven to Kurdish militants fighting against the Turkish state. Stoltenberg also stated that he expects Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance quickly.

Earlier in the NATO Madrid Summit, US President Joe Biden stated that his nation is increasing its military presence in Europe in response to new threats posed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden stated during a meeting with Stoltenberg that Washington was increasing the fleet of US naval destroyers in Rota, Spain, from four to six, and that the 5th Army Corps would establish a permanent headquarters in Poland.

Image: AP