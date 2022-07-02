NATO Has Returned To Its Cold War-era Military Security Schemes, Claims Russian Official

NATO’s latest summit in Madrid has demonstrated that the alliance has returned to cold war era military security schemes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushkos said on Friday. "I think that the key conclusion we can draw is that in Madrid NATO has completed an evolution somersault in its development after its establishment in 1949 and has returned to its roots, i.e. to the Cold War-era military security schemes," he said. It is pertinent to note that the 30 member military alliance was formed in 1949 with an aim to counter the erstwhile Soviet Union.

According to Grushko, NATO’s alleged U-turn commenced somewhere between 2012 and 2013 "when NATO passed a principled decision to end its mission in Afghanistan." Back then, the alliance had said that it would not act but eventually did. "All of its military interventions, starting from Bosnia, Yugoslavia, Libya, let alone Iraq, although most of the NATO countries also took part, and finally Afghanistan, led to results, to put it mildly, contrary to the expectations.

'Policy of expansion'

Grushko who had served as Russia’s Permanent Representative to NATO for six years said that the alliance was focussed on Article 5 ( NATO’s basic principle which stated that attack on one state is attack on all), even if it resulted in getting into larger conflicts. “If the policy of expansion has largely exhausted its resources, the geopolitical space has been developed, the European Union and NATO have merged to a larger extent in military terms, interventions are void, what else is to be done?,” he question. According to the Russian official, NATO made a principle decision to move toward giving priority to article 5 of the Washington Agreement again and “to begin getting prepared for confrontation with a comparable enemy, including a possible high-intensity conflict.”

His remarks came a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the 30 member alliance expects "unconditional obedience to their will" from all the countries. Speaking alongside his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei, he accused the US of subjugating the 30-member strong North Atlantic Alliance. It is pertinent to note that Lavrov is on a two-day visit to Belarus, a country closely aligned to the Russian Federation. His visit is set conclude on July 1.

(Image: AP)