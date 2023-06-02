NATO Jens Stoltenberg To Visit Turkey For Erdogan's Inauguration On June 3 & 4

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will visit Turkey for the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, scheduled for June 3 and 4, NATO announced in a statement on Thursday. "On Saturday 03 June, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will attend the inauguration ceremony for the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan, in Ankara," the official statement read. The Secretary-General will also have bilateral meetings with President Erdoǧan and with senior Turkish officials, it added. Stoltenberg believes that the goal of Sweden's membership to the Western Defensive Alliance is “absolutely possible”.

Stoltenberg to have bilateral meetings with President Erdogan

Stoltenberg's trip comes at a crucial time when the pressure has been building on Turkish leader Erdogan to unblock the hurdle for the accession of the Nordic state Sweden for joining NATO. During the meeting of the NATO foreign ministers in Norway, Stoltenberg said that he would soon visit Ankara to be able to garner consensus on Sweden's membership into NATO “as early as possible". NATO chief mentioned that he held a phone talk with Erdogan earlier this week and the two counterparts discussed the issue and would resume discussions during attendance of Erdogan’s inauguration on Saturday this week.

Stoltenberg would “have bilateral meetings with President Erdogan and with senior Turkish officials", the statement published by NATO, reads. While Finland joined NATO military bloc in April, Hungary and Turkey have blockaded Sweden's membership bid over the latter's allegiance with Kurdish groups whom Ankara holds responsible for a failed 2016 coup.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives a statement to the media. Credit: AP

Just recently, during the Turkish runoff elections, Rojava Committee, a Sweden-based group supporting armed Kurdish groups in Syria, shared footage showing the PKK flag outside the Swedish Parliament. Ankara has designated the group as "terrorists" for demanding Kurdish autonomy and independence from the Turkish state since the 1980s. "It is completely unacceptable that PKK terrorists continue to act freely in Sweden, which is a candidate for NATO", said Fahrettin Altun, spokesperson for the Turkish presidency, on Twitter. "We expect the Swedish authorities to investigate this incident and hold its perpetrators accountable," he added.

The PKK group burned the effigy of Turkish President Erdogan as they called for the release of PKK founder Abdullah Öcalan from Ankara detention. Erdogan, who won another five-year term in office, has been objecting to Sweden's entry saying that the Nordic state can "dream" about NATO, and condemning that it harbours members of the PKK. Erdogan accuses Sweden of not fulfilling Ankara's demands for the ratification of the bid.