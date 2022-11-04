NATO Member To Send Arms To Ukraine, President Fears Direct Confrontation With Russia

NATO member Bulgaria's lawmakers voted on Thursday to supply more arms to Ukraine as socialist and nationalist MPs resisted the decision citing the Russian threats against flaring the conflict. This implies that Hungary becomes the only country in NATO's western military alliance not pumping arms into Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a steadfast ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin had refused to supply weapons to Ukraine via Hungarian territory.

Bulgaria’s National Assembly passed legislation with 175 votes to 49 to authorise the weapons supply to Kyiv to counter Russian aggression. The bill was proposed by Bulgaria's pro-Western GERB party, the largest in the assembly, Novinite agency reported.

'Warmongers' dragging Bulgaria into Russia war: President

The Bulgarian parliament has been divided on the arms export to Ukraine as a third of the population view Russia as their country’s most important "strategic partner." More than 35% Bulgarian population believes that Ukraine is a “puppet of the West,” and a whopping 38% wants to abandon the NATO western military alliance, according to Slovakian think tank Globsec. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev had questioned the pumping of weapons in the ongoing war saying that the “warmongers” are dragging Bulgaria into the conflict with Russia. Meanwhile, Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova warned that it is not in Bulgaria's national interest to supply weapons to Ukraine against Russia, as it would make the country party to the conflict.

NATO member states have reportedly been ramping up military preparedness in Europe's eastern flank over fears that Russia may be “resorting to other means” in the conflict with Ukraine. Norwegian Armed Forces announced that it is raising its readiness and is moving its troops to a new phase in its planning. Norway has its troops on standby operating on high alert as the Alliance declared that it now faces a deteriorating security situation, according to Norwegian press reports. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, in a statement, announced, "We are in the most serious security policy situation in decades." Store iterated that Russia will expand the war to other countries, adding that the heightened tensions mean that "we are more exposed to threats, intelligence, and influence.”