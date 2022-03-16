NATO Nations To Meet In Brussels Next Week Over Russia-Ukraine War, Says Jens Stoltenberg

As the Russian attack against Ukraine intensifies, General-Secretary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday announced an "extraordinary meeting" of Allied Heads of State and Government on March 24 at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The heads of states will address the consequences of the ongoing Russian aggression and strong support for Ukraine, the alliance chief wrote in a Twitter post. During the meet, the leaders will discuss further strengthening NATO's deterrence & defence.

While announcing the meeting, Stoltenberg also called on European states to continue to stand together against Russia's hostile actions. This comes after Stoltenberg during a press briefing on Tuesday warned Russia of "paying a high price" for using chemical weapons against Ukraine. He also added that NATO was stepping up its vision and presence, alongside investigating the drone crash in Croatia and Romania.

"NATO is concerned Russia might use chemical weapons in a false flag attack as part of its invasion of Ukraine. We have seen them accusing Ukraine and allies of using and planning on using chemical weapons. If they use chemical weapons, there will be a high price to pay," said Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg warns China against supporting Russia

The NATO chief also called on China to "join the rest of the world" in deploring brutal Russian actions against Ukraine. "Any support to Russia will cause Russia to continue this brutal war. This war is causing death, suffering in great destruction, it means helping keep that going. China is obliged to uphold international law. We follow China closely," the military alliance chief said. His remarks came at the time when several reports suggest Moscow has called for military support from Beijing. Meanwhile, Washington has warned Beijing of isolation and potential penalties in case it extended help to Russia.

US dissuades China from supplying arms to Russia

As the all-out Russia-Ukraine war escalates, the US on Monday held an "intense" discussion with China in an attempt to dissuade Beijing from offering arms supply to Moscow. US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan met with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in Rome where he raised a range of concerns, including China's link with Russia, which the White House sees critical not just for Ukraine but for the global balance of power. At the meeting, NSA Sullivan also underscored the importance of open lines of communication between the US and China. The meeting followed up on November 15, 2021, a virtual conference between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the White House said in a Twitter post.

