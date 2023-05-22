NATO Planning 'security Model' To Boost Ukraine's defences Like Israel's, Talks Ongoing

The United States and the Western Defence bloc NATO are planning to shore up Ukraine's defences on lines of the framework of the security model of Israel. US President Joe Biden has supported the security guarantees demanded by Ukraine to ensure the country's sovereign future for the long term. The Western leaders are comparing this security model to what Israel has now, the American newspaper Wall Street Journal reported.

Ukraine's NATO membership is linked to the Security "Compact" from September 2022 that warns that war in Ukraine will have far-reaching consequences both for the globe, as well as the security of the Euro-Atlantic area which excessively depends on Ukraine's security. The draft was prepared by a working group led by the Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, and former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. It corresponds to the Israeli-style security agreement.

Discussion about 'Israeli model' of security ongoing: Polish leader Duda

According to Polish President Andrzej Duda, the Security "Compact" will prioritise arms transfers and advanced technology to Kyiv's forces in the face of Russian aggression. "Discussions on this matter are ongoing, including during President Joe Biden's visit to Warsaw in February," the newspaper reported. Such an agreement would undermine Russian President Vladimir Putin's interests and would ensure long-term political support for Ukraine in the US and European countries.

"Discussions about the 'Israeli model' of security for Ukraine are taking place." a source that spoke on condition of anonymity with the newspaper, was reported saying.

Several European allies of Ukraine, including France and Germany have agreed to back the plan, which would involve a series of bilateral assurances within a multilateral framework. NATO has stated that Ukraine's security guarantee compact shall also include the US, UK, Germany, and France. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated that he will not agree to any alternative proposals to replace Ukraine's NATO membership. Ukraine has been shoring up arms support from its allies ahead of the counteroffensive. As the latter formed a "coalition of fighter jets" to expedite the warplanes for the Ukraine Air Force, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko warned that sending F-16s to the neighbouring country will exacerbate the conflict. “We can see that Western countries continue to stick to an escalation scenario, which carries enormous risks for them,” he said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.