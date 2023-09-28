NATO Plans To Boost Weapons Production For Ukraine, Avers 'we Understand What’s At Stake'

US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, on Wednesday said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) aims to bolster the production of ammunition for Ukraine as the war-torn country's forces are piercing forward with the counteroffensive. The US ambassador also pushed for the member countries of the Alliance to ship a significant portion of arms to Kyiv to defeat the Russian aggression, according to Voice of America (VOA).

Speaking virtually at the Winning the Peace forum organised by the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), Smith said that NATO and its member states have already sent a massive tranche of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, and is now short on it. The military bloc has given Ukraine "everything they could," Smith noted.

NATO has "also started some really interesting work through what we call the Defence Production Action Plan, to focus on things like increasing production, focussing on munitions shortages, both for the Ukrainians but also for some NATO allies because of all the 155s they’ve given to Ukraine, they now find themselves with some shortages," US Ambassador to NATO was reported as saying.

NATO overhaul production lines of defence products for Ukraine

US Ambassador Smith emphasised that the Alliance has been working to strengthen the private sector to boost the manufacturing of arms and overhaul the production lines of defence products and equipment. "The question at the table here at NATO frequently is what more can we do for our friends in Ukraine. So we share a commitment to support Ukraine. We understand what’s at stake. Ukraine isn’t just defending its territory, Ukraine is defending the values that we are all here to protect," she reportedly stressed.

The US ambassador continued to add that while some members suggested downgrading the military assistance for the war-ravaged nation, all 31 NATO members of the Alliance agreed that the support for Ukraine is "ironclad" and will not fade. Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said that the EU will be ready to ship one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by 2024 under its pledge of a $2.1 billion plan to help President Zelenskyy's regime. Last week, NATO said that the Ukrainian forces were firing the shells way faster than the US and its allies could supply them. Ukraine's military was firing up to 6,000 rounds daily, Ukrainian MP Oleksandra Ustinova told broadcaster CNN, adding that it was, nevertheless, just a fraction of the 60,000 shells that Russia was using.