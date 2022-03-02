NATO Plays Down Russia's Nuclear Threat; 'No Need To Change Nuclear Weapons Alert Level'

Despite the repetitive warning of Russian President Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg does not perceive it as a major threat and said, "The alliance sees no need to change its own nuclear weapons alert level."

The crucial statement from the alliance’s secretary-general came after holding talks on European security with Polish President Andrzej Duda at an airbase in Lask on Tuesday. "We will always do what is needed to protect and defend our allies, but we don’t think there is any need now to change the alert levels of NATO’s nuclear forces," Stoltenberg said while speaking to reporters.

Further, he reiterated that the alliance will not send troops to Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression but added its members are supporting Ukraine with military equipment and humanitarian and financial aid. Since Ukraine is not a member of NATO, the military alliance is not intervening directly in the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. Notably, NATO itself has no nuclear weapons, but three of its members have - the United States, Britain and France.

"We strongly believe it’s reckless and irresponsible the way Russia is speaking about nuclear weapons," added NATO Chief. Further, while explaining his decision not to advance the nuclear alert level, he said Moscow has signed a number of deals agreeing that nuclear war cannot be won and should not be fought.

Stoltenberg called on Russia to "stop the attacks and withdraw all its forces and engage in good faith in diplomatic efforts" to end the war. In a staunch warning to Putin, Stoltenberg said Russia will have to pay the prices for its deeds.

Nuclear threat an attempt to put pressure ahead of negotiations': Dmytro Kuleba

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Putin's nuclear threat is an attempt to put pressure ahead of the negotiations with Russia. He said that Putin's announcement came shortly after Ukraine was ready to meet. "We will not succumb to this pressure," he said.

Ukraine has been witnessing a full-scale invasion by Russian forces since February 24, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a 'military operation' against his neighbouring country.

