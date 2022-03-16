NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Wednesday that Europe's deadliest land battle in decades will transform the security environment and have long-term ramifications for the security of all NATO countries. He further denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine once more. In Brussels, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his NATO counterparts are discussing about the defences to put in place along NATO's eastern flank, which stretches from Estonia in the north to Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, and all the way down to Bulgaria and Romania on the Black Sea.

The alliance's goal is to keep Russian President Vladimir Putin from ordering an invasion of any of the 30 allies over the next 5-10 years, not just for the duration of the battle. Before launching the invasion, Putin had insisted that NATO halt growing and withdraw its forces from the east.

'We are reinforcing our collective defence': Stoltenberg

However, hundreds of thousands of troops, including 100,000 from the United States, are being mobilised for Eastern Europe, according to NATO's head. According to media reports, NATO's military leaders would be urged on Wednesday to prepare ideas for further deterrents to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, such as additional troops and missile defences in eastern Europe.

"We are reinforcing our collective defence, hundreds of thousands of troops on heightened alert, 100,000 US troops in Europe, and then 40,000 troops under direct NATO command, mostly in the eastern part of the alliance, supported by naval and air forces," Stoltenberg remarked.

In response to the invasion of #Ukraine by Russia, #NATO Allies have increased readiness and vigilance across Europe to defend and protect all Allies — NATO (@NATO) March 14, 2022

While at least ten of NATO's most powerful allies, including the US, the UK, and France, have increased troop, ship, and warplane deployments on the alliance's eastern flank and put more on standby. In contrast to the rotational battle groups of roughly 5,000 troops that have been sent to the Baltic states and Poland in recent years, the ministers are anticipated to charge NATO military commanders with developing possibilities for stationing troops more permanently and in bigger numbers in the east. NATO officials will consider these possibilities at their next big summit in June in Madrid.

Image: AP