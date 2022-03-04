NATO Rejects Ukraine's Demand For No-fly Zones; 'could Lead To Full-fledged War'

NATO on Friday, March 4, rejected Ukraine’s demand for a no-fly zone asserting that it was its responsibility to ensure that the war does not escalate or spread outside of the country. Underlining that NATO was 'not a part of this conflict', NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the only way for the organisation to implement a no-fly zone would be to send NATO planes to shoot down Russian ones, which could turn out to be a 'big' escalation risk.

"We are not part of this conflict, and we have a responsibility to ensure it does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

He added, "Allies agree we should not have NATO planes operating over Ukrainian airspace or NATO troops operating in Ukrainian territory. We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe, involving much more countries and much more suffering."

Meanwhile, Russia has claimed that NATO countries were sending 'terrorist fighters' to Ukraine to take on the Russian armed forces. "NATO countries sending terrorist fighters to Ukraine, Russian Intelligence Service warns," Sputnik reported.

Ukraine demands a no-fly zone

Earlier today while addressing a press conference, Ukraine President's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak had stressed on the need for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and how it could change the country's position in the negotiation process. In fact, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been calling for a no-fly zone since Moscow's invasion started on February 24, asking NATO allies to either accept the request or at least provide Kyiv with more warplanes.

Countries have been divided over war-ridden Ukraine's demand. While Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that NATO's red line was to avoid triggering a wider conflict, France's presidential office has described a no-fly zone as "a very legitimate request but difficult to satisfy."

The alliance has, by and large, maintained a defensive stance, saying that they had 'no intention' to take on a confrontation with Russia. At the same time, they have also vowed that the alliance would defend 'every inch' of NATO territory from attack if it indeed came to it. "Ours is a defensive alliance. We seek no conflict. But if conflict comes to us, we are ready for it," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.