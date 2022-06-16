NATO Says Allies Committed To Continue Providing Support That Ukraine Needs To Prevail

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on Wednesday, appealed to the countries to provide more weapons and troops to Ukraine in order to stop Russia's goal to capture Donbas. He said that the allies and partners have already provided Ukraine with billions of dollars worth of military equipment, as well as economic and humanitarian aid. However, he acknowledged that Ukraine needs tonnes of lethal and long-range weapons to deter Russian aggression. "Allies are committed to continue providing the military equipment that Ukraine needs to prevail, including heavy weapons and long-range systems," said Stoltenberg, adding he expects allies will agree on a comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine at the upcoming Madrid Summit.

The NATO chief noted the assistance would help Ukraine in the longer term-- from Soviet-era to modern NATO equipment, and improve interoperability with NATO. He said that NATO will take decisions over the scaling of troops in the border regions of Russia. "We will now take decisions on the scale and design of our posture for the longer term. To ensure that we can defend every inch of Allied territory. From the first moment, at all times, and against any threat. This will mean more presence, capabilities and readiness," said Stoltenberg. The top official said that would mean more NATO forward deployed combat formations to strengthen the battlegroups in the East, more air, sea and cyber defences, pre-positioned equipment and weapon stockpiles. He also highlighted a new force model, with more forces at higher readiness, and specific forces pre-assigned to the defence of specific allies.

Austin urges nations to deliver military support to Ukraine 'without losing hope'

On Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin convened the third meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Belgium with at least 50 countries in attendance. Austin, who landed in Brussels on Tuesday, urged the attending nations to "not lose steam" in their efforts to supply Ukraine with the means to defend itself from the Russian invasion. He underscored how Russian forces have changed their target from the Ukrainian capital to Donbass and appealed to the world leaders to supply more lethal weapons to Ukraine in order to defend its sovereignty and its citizens. Austin noted that the "unprovoked Russian attack" on Ukraine is not just a danger to that nation, but to European security and the global rules-based international order that has worked so well since World War II.

Image: @NATO/Twitter